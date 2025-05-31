Knight, Lachenmayer combine to allow just 5 hits and North Dakota State beats Kansas 4-3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Colten Becker had two hits, an RBI and a great catch in the seventh inning, Logan…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Colten Becker had two hits, an RBI and a great catch in the seventh inning, Logan Knight and Danny Lachenmayer combined to allow just five hits, and North Dakota State beat Kansas 4-3 on Saturday in the Fayetteville Regional.

NDSU (21-33), making its third NCAA Division I Tournament appearance, goes against the loser of Arkansas-Creighton on Sunday in another elimination game.

Kansas (43-17), in a regional for the first time since 2014, ends the season with the second-most wins in program history.

North Dakota State scored two runs in the first inning, both coming with two outs. Davis Hamilton scored from first on a double and a fielding error, and Becker added an RBI single.

Jackson Hauge tied it at 2-all in the fourth with his 20th home run of the season — one shy of the program record. His 70 RBIs are fourth most in school history.

Designated hitter Blake Timmons put NDSU back in front in the fourth with an RBI single and freshman Evan Gustafson sacrifice fly to the warning track in the fifth made it 4-2 lead.

Logan Knight (5-6) gave up three runs — two earned — across 6 1/3 innings and Danny Lachenmayer earned his ninth save after striking out three.

Cooper Moore (7-3) was tagged for four earned runs in five innings.

