Kai Wagner sets up tying goal and scores the winner as the Union defeat Toronto 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Kai Wagner set up the tying goal and scored the winner as the Philadelphia Union rallied to beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (10-3-3) is unbeaten in eight matches (6-0-2) in MLS play and 10 in all competitions (8-0-2) dating to a 1-0 defeat at New York City FC on April 12.

Toronto (3-9-4) has gone 3-5-0 after starting the campaign at 0-4-4.

After Nathan Harriel rose high to head home a Wagner corner in the 87th minute, Wagner added a 92nd-minute shot that deflected in off Toronto midfielder Matty Longstaff.

Ola Brynhildsen gave Toronto the lead in the 75th with his second goal of the season.

Toronto captain Jonathan Osorio, who came off the bench Saturday in his return from a shoulder injury, started for the first time since April 30.

Andre Blake was back in goal for Philadelphia after missing the last six games following a knee injury.

The Union last won in Toronto in May 2019.

