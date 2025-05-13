Jung’s 2 homers back Leiter’s solid start as Rangers beat struggling Rockies 4-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a first-inning three-run home run and an eighth-inning solo shot while Jack Leiter…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a first-inning three-run home run and an eighth-inning solo shot while Jack Leiter allowed only one run on two singles over a career-high six innings as the Texas Rangers beat the struggling Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Jung’s first homer followed singles by Sam Haggerty and Wyatt Langford for the Rangers (22-21), who have won four consecutive games to move above .500 for the first time since April 30. His second homer gave him his fifth career multihomer game and was his third homer in three games.

Leiter (3-2) didn’t allow a hit after two of the first four Rockies singled, Hunter Goodman scoring Jordan Beck. He won for the first time since April 2.

Shawn Armstrong earned his first save of the season following Chris Martin, who left with elbow tightness after allowing a first-pitch single in the ninth.

Luke Jackson, Texas’ closer, was unavailable after his pitching hand was struck by a comeback liner Monday.

Kyle Freeland (0-6) gave up three runs on his first five pitches for the Rockies (7-35), who have the worst record through 42 games of the divisional era (beginning in 1961). They’ve lost their first two games under interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who took over Sunday evening following the firing of Bud Black.

Colorado’s 2-19 road record matches four other clubs as the worst through 21 games during the modern era (since 1900).

Key moment

Armstrong, Texas’ third pitcher in the ninth, entered with runners on the corners and none out. He struck out the next three batters — all looking.

Key stat

Jung gave Leiter three runs’ backing just three batters in after Leiter received no run support in his previous two starts.

Up next

Wednesday’s series finale will match Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-6, 5.77 ERA) against Rangers LHP Patrick Corbin (2-2, 3.13).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.