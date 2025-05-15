Judge dismisses Hamby lawsuit against WNBA alleging mistreatment; she can pursue claim against Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge last week dismissed Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby’s lawsuit against the WNBA,…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge last week dismissed Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby’s lawsuit against the WNBA, but said her litigation against the Las Vegas Aces over alleged mistreatment because of her pregnancy could continue.

Hamby filed the suit in August that alleged the Aces discriminated and retaliated against her, resulting in her January 2023 trade to the Sparks. The league and club filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit in September.

U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon wrote in his ruling that Hamby failed to prove her allegations the WNBA failed to properly investigate her claims against the Aces and didn’t renew her league marketing contract. He dismissed those claims with prejudice.

A league spokesman referred to previous comments on the subject by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert last August to ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“We’ll obviously review this,” Engelbert said.

The judge determined Hamby proved enough to move forward with her discrimination claim against the Aces and partially with her retaliation allegations.

Hamby, an All-Star three of the past four seasons, averaged career highs of 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds last season. She was a two-time WNBA Sixth Player of the Year for the Aces.

The Aces remain under investigation by the WNBA regarding a two-year sponsorship deal offered by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in which each player receives $25,000 per month and up to $100,000 per season.

Engelbert said at last month’s draft that it’s a time-consuming process handled by an outside law firm.

“I think there’s a lot of document requests and things like that, so it takes time,” Engelbert said. “Nothing to report at this time.”

