John Pulskamp has 3 saves for Sporting KC in 0-0 tie with San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with San Diego FC.
San Diego had 61% possession and outshot Sporting 10-2, 4-1 on target.
Pulskamp has three shutouts this season for Kansas City (3-8-3).
San Diego FC (7-4-3), which had won three games in a row by a combined score of 9-1 following a three-game losing streak in which it allowed three goals apiece, is unbeaten in four straight.
CJ dos Santos finished with one save for San Diego. The 24-year-old in his fourth MLS season has back-to-back shutouts and three in the last four games — allowing just one goal in that span.
