Jets rule out star forward Mark Scheifele for Game 7 against Blues

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been ruled out for Winnipeg’s crucial playoff game tonight against the…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been ruled out for Winnipeg’s crucial playoff game tonight against the visiting St. Louis Blues.

The Jets will be without one of their top scorers for Game 7, with the winner moving on to the second round to face the Dallas Stars and the loser eliminated from the postseason.

Jets coach Scott Arniel updated Scheifele’s status after Sunday’s morning skate.

Scheifele left Game 5 after the first period with an undisclosed injury after taking a pair of big hits and was absent from the Blues’ 5-2 win Friday in St. Louis that tied the best-of-seven series at 3-3.

The home team has won every game in the series so far, but the Jets wins in Winnipeg have been close and Scheifele’s offensive talent will be missed.

The center has two goals and four assists in five games in these playoffs.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.