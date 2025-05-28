Jesús Ferreira scores 1st goal for Seattle, Stefan Frei has 7 saves as Sounders top San Diego 1-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his first goal for the Seattle Sounders, and Stefan Frei made it stand up…

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored his first goal for the Seattle Sounders, and Stefan Frei made it stand up with seven saves in a 1-0 victory over expansion side San Diego FC on Wednesday night.

Ferreira used assists from Paul Rothrock and defender Álex Roldán to score in his 15th appearance with Seattle after scoring 53 times for FC Dallas from 2017-24. Rothrock’s assist was his third this season and the fifth of his career. Roldán notched his second. He had one assist in his first seven seasons.

Frei finished off his fifth clean sheet of the season for Seattle (7-4-5). He has 111 shutouts in 367 career starts. Frei’s first six came in 28 starts with Toronto FC from 2011-13.

The Sounders improve to 6-0-3 at home through all competitions this season. Seattle and FC Cincinnati are the only two teams still unbeaten at home.

CJ dos Santos stopped four shots for San Diego (8-5-3), which falls to 3-4-1 on the road in its first season after beginning the day in second place in the Western Conference.

San Diego thumped Seattle 3-0 at home on April 5, and the Sounders have gone 6-1-2 since. Seattle trails San Diego by a point in the standings.

San Diego returns home to play Austin FC on Saturday. The Sounders will host Minnesota United on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.