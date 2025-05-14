Jeremy Peña’s RBI single in 8th inning lifts the Astros to a 4-3 win over Royals

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña had a season-high four hits, capped by a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning,…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña had a season-high four hits, capped by a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.

The Astros trailed by 1 when Zach Dezenzo singled with one out in the eighth and was lifted for pinch-runner Chas McCormick. Mauricio Dubón’s second double of the game dropped into the left field corner and scored McCormick, tying the game and chasing Michael Lorenzen (3-4).

Carlos Estévez took over and Peña lined his third pitch into left field, sending Dubón home and putting the Astros on top.

Josh Hader walked one in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save after Bryan King (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth for the win.

Isaac Paredes homered for a second straight game for the Astros after his shot in the ninth inning Tuesday night lifted them to the 2-1 win.

Maikel Garcia homered and doubled as the Royals built a 3-1 lead.

Dubón’s first double came with one out in the sixth and he scored on a double by Peña to get the Astros within 3-2.

Houston’s Colton Gordon allowed seven hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut.

Lorenzen yielded seven hits and four runs in 7 1/3 innings for the loss.

Garcia put the Royals up 1-0 with his towering home run to start the second inning. There were two outs and two on in the inning when Jonathan India then smacked an RBI double off the left field wall to make it 2-0.

The Royals had runners at first and second with two outs in the third when Jake Meyers robbed Hunter Renfroe of extra bases with a nifty catch on the track in center.

Paredes homered in the fourth before Garcia’s RBI double that bounced off second base and into the outfield pushed the lead to 3-1.

Key moment

Dubón’s RBI double in the eighth that tied it and chased Lorenzen.

Key stat

Peña has been great in 16 games since moving to the leadoff spot and has five doubles, three homers, 15 RBIs and 28 hits.

Up next

The Royals are off Thursday and RHP Hunter Brown (6-1, 1.48 ERA) starts for Houston on Thursday night in the opener of a series at Texas with RHP Jacob deGrom (3-1, 2.72) on the mound.

