Jenny Bae birdies last hole for 36-hole lead in LPGA’s Mexico tournament

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — LPGA rookie Jenny Bae made it through an up-and-down stretch around the turn with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole for another 3-under 69, giving her a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

Miranda Wang of China had the best round of the week on the El Camaleon course at Mayakoba, running off seven birdies and keeping a clean card for a 65. That leaft Wang and Brianna Do (71) one shot behind.

Bae is trying to soak up the scenery and keep the stress to a minimum. That’s about to pick up on the weekend as she goes after her LPGA victory.

“There is going to be some stress and pressure added to it, but I think as long as I keep my momentum and just try to stay positive on every shot and every hoe, I think I’ll be OK,” Bae said,

She was at 6-under 138 on what has been a tough golf course with wind and heat. El Camaleon on Mayakoba is where the PGA Tour played from 2007 through 2024, and where the LIV Golf League played last year.

Do, among four players tied for the 18-hole lead, was the only player to reach 8 under for the tournament until a bogey-double bogey finish on the front nine. She still was in position for her first win, one off the lead.

“I didn’t have the best finish today, so it’s a little sour in my mouth right now,” Do said. “I played solid for most of the 36 holes, so feeling good.”

Jenny Shin, another of the co-leaders after Thursday, shot 72 and was two behind. The other two who opened with 68, Chisato Iwai and Bianca Pagdanganan, each followed with a 74. Pagdanganan was slowed by a triple bogey on her 11th hole, the par-4 second.

Wang, meanwhile, found the right recipe for Mayakoba. For the Duke alum, Wang figured it was best to take care of the par 5s and some of the short par 4s and keep mistakes to a minimum. She birdied three of the four par 5s and kept mistakes completely off her card.

“There are good opportunities out there, short par 4s and short par 5s. Today when I did well, I really took the chances,” Wang said. “So I think for a player to have a good round here it’s just like the short holes you have to get close and make birdies and the long hole, just make good swings and pars out there.”

The tournament is the last one before the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, and the Mexico reflected that. Charley Hull is the highest-ranked player on the Yucatan Peninsula at No. 15 in the world. She shot 75 and was nine shots behind.

Maria Fassi carried the flag for Mexico. The former NCAA champion at Arkansas had a 72 and was at 3-over 147, but at least will be around for the weekend. Gaby Lopez managed only a 73 and missed the cut.

