Jamie Overton ruled out of England’s ODI and T20 series vs West Indies with broken finger

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of England’s remaining one-day internationals and T20 matches against the West Indies because of…

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of England’s remaining one-day internationals and T20 matches against the West Indies because of a broken finger sustained in Thursday’s ODI series opener.

The right-arm fast-bowling all-rounder broke his right little finger while trying to make a return catch early in England’s 238-run victory at Edgbaston.

Overton had grasped his hand and immediately jogged into the dressing room. After some treatment, he returned and finished with 3-22.

“He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team,” England Cricket said in a statement on Saturday. “No replacement will be added to the ODI squad.”

England can clinch its first ODI bilateral series win since September 2023 on Sunday in Cardiff. The third and last match is on Tuesday at the Oval.

A three-match T20 series begins next Friday.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.