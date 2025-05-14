J.P. Crawford’s single in the 11th gives Mariners 2-1 win over Yankees to end 4-game skid

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single down the left-field line in the 11th inning as the Seattle…

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single down the left-field line in the 11th inning as the Seattle Mariners ended their four-game losing streak by beating the New York Yankees 2-1 on Tuesday night.

With runners at the corners and nobody out, Crawford poked a single off Tim Hill (3-1) that just barely stayed fair to plate Leody Taveras and end a game in which both starting pitchers were brilliant.

Seattle reliever Casey Legumina (3-1) got the victory.

ASTROS 2, ROYALS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the ninth inning to lift Houston to a victory over Kansas City Royals.

The game was tied at 1 after a home run by Jeremy Peña in the sixth inning when Paredes led off the bottom of the ninth against John Schreiber (1-2). He sent his second pitch to left-center field for his fifth homer this season, giving Houston the win after Kansas City took the series opener Monday.

ATHLETICS 11, DODGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Jacob Wilson hit a pair of two-run homers and the Athletics pounded out a season-high 18 hits in beating the Dodgers to open a three-game series.

Wilson went 4 for 5 and had four RBIs, boosting his batting average to .363. His 58 hits are second in the majors behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

The 23-year-old shortstop from Los Angeles had his eighth multihit game in his last 12. He had his first career four-hit game last week against Seattle.

BRAVES 5, NATIONALS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Drake Baldwin hit a two-run homer, Spencer Schwellenbach pitched seven strong innings and Atlanta improved to .500 for the first time this season with a win over skidding Washington on.

The Braves (21-21), who began the season 0-7, handed the Nationals their seventh straight loss.

Baldwin was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Austin Riley was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

CUBS 5, MARLINS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner had an RBI single and Justin Turner followed with a two-run double, all in the ninth inning, as Chicago rallied to beat Miami.

Kyle Stowers hit a solo homer in the second and Connor Norby went deep in the seventh for the Marlins. Javier Sanoja knocked in a run with a ground out and Jesus Sanchez added an RBI single for Miami, which carried a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

GIANTS 10, DIAMONDBACKS 6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Christian Koss hit a grand slam for his first home run in the majors, and the Giants beat the Diamondbacks to snap a four-game losing streak.

Jung Hoo Lee added a three-run drive and Willy Adames had a two-run homer to pace the Giants in their opener of a season-high, nine-game homestand.

Robbie Ray (6-0) had a season-high nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing seven hits and three runs to remain unbeaten. The 33-year-old left-hander, who pitched for the Diamondbacks from 2015-20, faced his former team for the first time

GUARDIANS 2, BREWERS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit his seventh homer, Logan Allen allowed three hits in six innings, and Cleveland beat Milwaukee for their second consecutive shutout of the Brewers.

Kyle Manzardo drove in the Guardians’ other run with his second triple this season, a short flyball that got past a diving Jackson Chourio in center field to score Ramírez in the eighth inning.

METS 2, PIRATES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Baty hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and New York held off punchless Pittsburgh.

Brandon Nimmo had an early RBI double off hard-luck loser Mitch Keller for the NL East-leading Mets (28-15), who have won five of six to move a season-best 13 games over .500.

A throwing error by shortstop Francisco Lindor helped the Pirates put runners at second and third with one out in the ninth. But closer Edwin Díaz threw a called third strike past slumping Bryan Reynolds before cleanup batter Joey Bart grounded out in a drizzle to end it.

PADRES 6, ANGELS 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run 430-foot walk-off homer to centerfield to give the Padres a comeback victory over Los Angeles.

Tatis dropped the bat emphatically and watched the ball fly after he connected on a cutter against Angels closer Kenley Jansen (0-2), who took the loss.

Padres reliever Jason Adam (4-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

RANGERS 4, ROCKIES 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a first-inning three-run home run and an eighth-inning solo shot while Jack Leiter allowed only one run on two singles over a career-high six innings as Texas beat struggling Colorado.

Jung’s first homer followed singles by Sam Haggerty and Wyatt Langford for the Rangers (22-21), who have won four consecutive games to move above .500 for the first time since April 30. His second homer gave him his fifth career multihomer game and was his third homer in three games.

RAYS 11, BLUE JAYS 9

TORONTO (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a tiebreaking grand slam during a five-run ninth inning, Danny Jansen homered against his former team, and Tampa Bay beat the Toronto.

Daulton Varsho homered twice for the Blue Jays, and his three-run shot in the eighth against Edwin Uceta (3-1) put Toronto ahead 7-6. After Chandler Simpson’s RBI single and Caminero’s 419-foot shot to the upper deck in left made it 11-7 in the ninth, the Rays survived run-scoring doubles by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the bottom half.

TIGERS 10, RED SOX 9

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Baez hit his second go-ahead, three-run homer in the 11th inning for his first multi-homer game in Detroit, lifting the Tigers to a 10-9 win over Boston.

The AL-leading Tigers were ahead in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings and lost the lead each time.

After falling behind in each of the two extra innings, they came back to win a second straight game against Boston and 10th in 13 games.

WHITE SOX 5, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and Chicago beat Cincinnati in a game delayed nearly two hours at the start because of rain.

Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz hit a 435-foot solo homer, his seventh, to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Chase Meidroth gave the White Sox the lead again with his RBI single before Vargas connected on the next pitch from Emilio Pagán (0-2) for his third homer.

