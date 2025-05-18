Italian Open organizers want to make the tournament a 5th Grand Slam

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is dominating men’s tennis and Italy swept both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean…

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner is dominating men’s tennis and Italy swept both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team titles last year.

Jasmine Paolini just became the first home player to win the Italian Open in 40 years and is about to move up to No. 4 in the women’s rankings.

Players like Lorenzo Musetti, Federico Cinà and Tyra Caterina Grant provide the potential for Italy to dominate tennis for years to come.

Still, Italian Tennis and Padel Federation president Angelo Binaghi wants more. Much more.

Binaghi has the grandiose aim to make the Italian Open a fifth Grand Slam tournament alongside the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open — upending a century of tennis history.

“In what other part of society is there a monopoly that lasts for more than 100 years?” Binaghi said Sunday, the final day of the Italian Open. “Why are there always four and always the same four? … It’s absolutely unfair and doesn’t help tennis grow.”

The Italian Open is a Masters Series event that is one rung below the Slams in the hierarchy of tennis tournaments. But the event at the Foro Italico now runs for two weeks like the majors and is booming thanks to the successes of Sinner, Paolini and many other Italian players.

Italy has also hosted the ATP Finals in Turin since 2021 and recently extended its hosting contract for the year-ending tournament featuring the top eight men’s players through 2030. Also, the Davis Cup Final 8 will begin a three-year run in Italy this November, starting in Bologna.

“We’re now the world champion both on the court and at the organizational level,” Binaghi said.

Earlier this year, Binaghi expressed interest in acquiring the license for the Madrid Open, which immediately precedes Rome in the tennis calendar. The idea was that eliminating Madrid and making Rome bigger could constitute a fifth Slam.

“We need to be attentive on the international market and try to take advantage of every opportunity that arises, from the smallest ATP 250 all the way up to the biggest tournaments,” Binaghi said.

Tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami have also been mentioned as possible fifth Slams.

“I mean, it would be great for me, because I’m trying to win one,” said Alexander Zverev, a two-time Rome champion, when asked about the possibility earlier this year. “Is it possible to make one? Yeah, for sure. … Is it going to be seen as a Grand Slam by everyone — by the media, by the players? I don’t know.”

Added former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Ons Jabeur, “We need to improve the structure we have right now more than to have a fifth Grand Slam. I feel like we can do much better things with the four Grand Slams we have and do better for players, for media, and for everyone else around it.”

A request for comment sent to the Grand Slam board, which represents the four majors, was not immediately answered.

Retractable Roof

After years of delays, organizers announced new plans to build a retractable roof over the Italian Open’s main stadium, Campo Centrale.

At a cost of 60 million euros ($67 million), the roof is slated to be ready for the 2028 tournament and will also result in 2,000 extra seats being added — increasing the capacity to 12,500.

Larger grounds

For this year’s tournament, the event grounds at the Foro Italico were increased from 12 to 20 hectares (30 to 50 acres) and another statue-lined competition arena was added.

The Stadio dei Marmi hosted three courts: a 3,000-seat arena and two courts each featuring seating for 800.

The 3,000-seat arena became the tournament’s third-largest show court after Campo Centrale and the Grand Stand Arena, making the Pietrangeli court — which also features an array of statues — the fourth largest.

AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich in Miami Gardens, Florida, contributed to this report.

