Inter and Barcelona boosted in attack for their Champions League semifinal

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan and Barcelona could both have their key forwards back for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

The teams are tied at 3-3 after their rollercoaster match last week set up a must-see sequel in Milan.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez — Inter’s record goal-scorer in the Champions League — had to come off at halftime in that match with a thigh muscle injury and was considered a major doubt for the second leg.

But the Argentina World Cup winner returned to training on Monday and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said he could even start against Barcelona.

Lautaro has 21 goals and six assists for Inter across all competitions this campaign.

Barcelona is also getting a boost in attack with the return of Robert Lewandowski, who was sidelined for about two weeks because of a thigh injury.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Lewandowski would start from the bench, however.

The 36-year-old Lewandowski is having one of his best seasons with Barcelona, having scored 40 times, including 11 in the Champions League.

Barcelona is aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2015, when it won the last of its five titles. The La Liga leader is also bidding for a treble in its first season under Flick, having already won the Copa del Rey.

Inter, which has seen its own treble hopes evaporate after being eliminated in the Italian Cup semifinals, is hoping to reach a second Champions League final in three seasons. It lost to Manchester City in 2023.

The winner will face Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London last week in their first match.

