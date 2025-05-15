Infantino’s late arrival from Trump tour in Middle East delays start of FIFA annual meeting

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s late arrival from the Middle East, where he joined U.S. President Donald…

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s late arrival from the Middle East, where he joined U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week, delayed the opening of FIFA’s annual meeting of 211 member federations on Thursday.

Infantino’s flight in a Qatari private jet to Paraguay from Doha, via a stop in Nigeria, was still in the air at the 9:30 a.m. local time (1230GMT) scheduled start of the meeting he was to address in Asuncion.

FIFA said a new start time was set for three hours later.

Officials from the national federations have gathered in Paraguay all week ahead of the last FIFA Congress before the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Infantino opted to join President Trump on the first legs of the tour instead of meeting with his voting members. Qatar hosted the men’s World Cup in 2022 and Saudi Arabia will host in 2034.

On Wednesday in Doha, Qatar’s ruling Emir — a fellow member of the International Olympic Committee with Infantino — hosted the visiting delegations at a state dinner at Lusail Palace.

Infantino has built close ties to both Trump administrations. President Trump is set to present the trophy at the finals in New Jersey of both the Club World Cup in July and the World Cup next year.

