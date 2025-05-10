IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix Results

Saturday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Indianapolis Lap length: 2.439 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Alex Palou,…

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis

Lap length: 2.439 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.

2. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

3. (7) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

4. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

5. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

6. (2) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

7. (15) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (21) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

9. (24) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

10. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

11. (3) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

12. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

13. (18) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

14. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

15. (22) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

16. (14) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

17. (5) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

18. (27) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

19. (19) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

20. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

21. (17) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

22. (23) Callum Ilott, 79, Running.

23. (26) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Did not finish.

24. (25) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 67, Did not finish.

25. (13) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 64, Did not finish.

26. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 6, Did not finish.

27. (10) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.163 mph.

Time of Race: 01:48:00.6615.

Margin of Victory: 5.4840 seconds.

Cautions: 1 for 2 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1, Rahal 2-20, Armstrong 21-22, Rahal 23-41, Armstrong 42-45, Rahal 46-57, Palou 58.

Points: Palou 248, Kirkwood 151, Lundgaard 150, O’Ward 148, McLaughlin 137, Dixon 134, Power 128, Rosenqvist 125, Herta 104, VeeKay 100.

