IndyCar Sonsio Grand Prix Results

Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.439 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.
2. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
3. (7) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
4. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
5. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
6. (2) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
7. (15) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (21) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
9. (24) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
10. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
11. (3) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
12. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
13. (18) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
14. (9) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
15. (22) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
16. (14) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
17. (5) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
18. (27) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
19. (19) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
20. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
21. (17) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
22. (23) Callum Ilott, 79, Running.
23. (26) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Did not finish.
24. (25) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 67, Did not finish.
25. (13) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 64, Did not finish.
26. (20) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 6, Did not finish.
27. (10) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.163 mph.
Time of Race: 01:48:00.6615.
Margin of Victory: 5.4840 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 2 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1, Rahal 2-20, Armstrong 21-22, Rahal 23-41, Armstrong 42-45, Rahal 46-57, Palou 58.
Points: Palou 248, Kirkwood 151, Lundgaard 150, O’Ward 148, McLaughlin 137, Dixon 134, Power 128, Rosenqvist 125, Herta 104, VeeKay 100.
