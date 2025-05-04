IndyCar Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Results

Sunday
At Barber Motorsports Park
Leeds, Ala.
Lap length: 2.38 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.
2. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
3. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
4. (5) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
5. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
6. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
7. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
8. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
9. (6) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
10. (9) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
11. (18) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
12. (26) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
13. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
14. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
15. (17) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
16. (20) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
17. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
18. (13) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
19. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
20. (23) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
21. (10) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
22. (22) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
23. (16) Callum Ilott, 89, Running.
24. (27) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.
25. (24) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.
26. (12) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 88, Running.
27. (25) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 88, Running.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.562 mph.
Time of Race: 01:46:33.1523.
Margin of Victory: 16.0035 seconds.
Cautions: 0 for 0 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1-23, Armstrong 24-25, Palou 26-46, Armstrong 47-50, Palou 51-64, McLaughlin 65-67, Palou 68.
Points: Palou 196, Lundgaard 136, Kirkwood 127, O’Ward 108, Rosenqvist 105, McLaughlin 105, Dixon 104, Herta 99, Power 93, Rossi 82.
