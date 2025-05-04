IndyCar Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Barber Motorsports Park Leeds, Ala. Lap length: 2.38 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Barber Motorsports Park

Leeds, Ala.

Lap length: 2.38 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90 laps, Running.

2. (7) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

3. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

4. (5) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

5. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

6. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

7. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

8. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

9. (6) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

10. (9) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

11. (18) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

12. (26) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

13. (14) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

14. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

15. (17) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

16. (20) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

18. (13) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

19. (19) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

20. (23) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

21. (10) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

22. (22) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

23. (16) Callum Ilott, 89, Running.

24. (27) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 89, Running.

25. (24) Robert Shwartzman, Dallara-Chevrolet, 89, Running.

26. (12) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 88, Running.

27. (25) Jacob Abel, Dallara-Honda, 88, Running.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.562 mph.

Time of Race: 01:46:33.1523.

Margin of Victory: 16.0035 seconds.

Cautions: 0 for 0 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Palou 1-23, Armstrong 24-25, Palou 26-46, Armstrong 47-50, Palou 51-64, McLaughlin 65-67, Palou 68.

Points: Palou 196, Lundgaard 136, Kirkwood 127, O’Ward 108, Rosenqvist 105, McLaughlin 105, Dixon 104, Herta 99, Power 93, Rossi 82.

