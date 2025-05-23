Indiana hosts New York following Howard’s 26-point outing

New York Liberty (2-0, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-1, 2-1 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (2-0, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-1, 2-1 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the New York Liberty after Natasha Howard scored 26 points in the Indiana Fever’s 81-76 win against the Atlanta Dream.

Indiana went 20-20 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Fever averaged 85.0 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 27.6 from deep.

New York went 16-4 in Eastern Conference action and 32-8 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Liberty gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

