Indian golfer Lahiri’s bad luck at a South Korean LIV tournament leads to 7-over 79

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Anirban Lahiri had the worst kind of luck Saturday during the second round of an LIV tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea.

The Indian golfer’s approach to the ninth hole hit the flag and rebounded straight across the green and into the water. He took a double-bogey six.

That stroke of misfortune appeared to affect him on the ensuing holes, where he had a triple-bogey seven on the 10th hole and another double-bogey six on the 12th en route to a 7-over 79.

He had birdied three straight holes ahead of the calamity on the ninth.

Bryson DeChambeau shot 66 Saturday and had a four-stroke lead over Richard Bland (69) heading into Sunday’s final round.

