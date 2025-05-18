In leather and dirndls, Bayern Munich toasts its men’s and women’s teams for Bundesliga double

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich celebrated its men’s and women’s teams’ Bundesliga success with a visit to Munich town hall…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich celebrated its men’s and women’s teams’ Bundesliga success with a visit to Munich town hall on Sunday, when the players dressed in traditional Bavarian leather trousers or dirndl dresses.

Thomas Müller bid adieu to Bayern’s supporters from the town hall balcony, thanking them “for all the wonderful years” after winning 13 Bundesliga titles in 25 years at the club.

The 35-year-old Müller, who joined Bayern as a 10-year-old, is leaving at the end of the season and had already taken his leave during the team’s title celebrations.

Bayern’s men’s team clinched the Bundesliga with two rounds to spare, while its women’s team claimed a Bundesliga and German Cup double.

The men’s team will be content with “just” a league title after Bayer Leverkusen ended its 11-year reign as champion the year before, and club powerbroker Uli Hoeneß took a swipe at some of the critics after failing in the Champions League and German Cup.

“I’ve always said that the German championship title is the most truthful one, and we won it by an incredible margin. Leverkusen 13 points (behind Bayern), Dortmund 25 points. If someone had told me that before the season, I would have called them crazy. We’ve rarely won the championship so convincingly,” Hoeneß said.

Bayern’s men next turn their attention to FIFA’s Club World Cup next month, while many of the women’s team players will be competing with their respective countries at the Women’s European Championship in Switzerland from July 2.

