Ilay Feingold scores 2 of New England’s 3 second-half goals to beat 10-man Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Ilay Feingold scored two of New England’s three second-half goals and the Revolution beat 10-man CF Montreal…

MONTREAL (AP) — Ilay Feingold scored two of New England’s three second-half goals and the Revolution beat 10-man CF Montreal 3-0 on Saturday night.

New England (6-4-5) ran its unbeaten streak to nine games (5-0-4) dating to April 12. It also marked the seventh straight road result for New England, tying a franchise record set in 2019.

Montreal (1-11-5) is winless in its last four MLS matches and has failed to win at home in seven tries.

Montreal controlled play in the opening half, outshooting New England 8-2. But things changed when Montreal forward Giacomo Vrioni was given a red card in the 36th minute for “violent conduct” on New England defender Keegan Hughes.

Revolution midfielder Peyton Miller froze Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to score his first career MLS goal in the 48th.

The lead doubled in the 55th when Feingold made a run inside the box for a left-footed finish. Feingold scored again in the 87th for his third goal in two games.

Revolution goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic earned his seventh clean sheet of the season. The club has allowed 14 goals through 15 games to lead the league.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.