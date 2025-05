IIHF World Championship Glance

All Times EDT Group Stage Sunday, May 11 Slovakia 3, Slovenia 1 United States 6, Hungary 0 Canada 7, Latvia…

All Times EDT

Group Stage

Sunday, May 11

Slovakia 3, Slovenia 1

United States 6, Hungary 0

Canada 7, Latvia 1

Germany 4, Kazakhstan 1

Finland 4, France 3, OT

Czechia 2, Norway 1

Monday, May 12

Austria 3, Slovakia 2, SO

Switzerland 3, United States 0

Sweden 2, Finland 1

Czechia 7, Denmark 2

Tuesday, May 13

Slovenia vs. Latvia, 4:20 a.m.

Norway vs. Germany, 4:20 a.m.

Canada vs. France, 8:20 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Hungary, 8:20 a.m.

Wednesday, May 14

Slovakia vs. France, 4:20 a.m.

United States vs. Norway, 4:20 a.m.

Latvia vs. Sweden, 8:20 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Denmark, 8:20 a.m.

