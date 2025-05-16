Ibiza and Dubai trips part of ‘very good’ Liverpool prep for final Premier League games, says Slot

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arne Slot has been enjoying himself on the Spanish party island of Ibiza this week. Some…

It was back to the day job for the already crowned Premier League champions on Friday, with two matches still to play in their title-winning campaign.

The first is away to Brighton on Monday and Slot said he was happy with the “very good lead-up to our game.”

“It’s quite difficult for a team that has won the league to train so many days in a row if you’ve already won something,” Slot said. “You need to find a balance between days off and preparing very well for the next game.”

The Dutch coach did accept, however, that it is hard to motivate his players for the final weeks of the season after clinching the title.

“I think the honest answer is yes. … I think it’s clear to everyone,” Slot said. “If you would still compete for the Premier League, there would have been a few days off as well but probably we would have gone somewhere else.”

“Keep in mind,” Slot added, “these players never had a few days off during the season because we were in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League, as well as the Premier League for a long time. So there are teams who maybe had a few days off. We hardly ever had that.”

