Howard leads Atlanta against Dallas after 24-point outing

Dallas Wings (0-3, 0-3 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (1-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Dallas Wings after Rhyne Howard scored 24 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 81-76 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Atlanta finished 15-25 overall with an 8-12 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dream gave up 79.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Dallas finished 9-31 overall a season ago while going 2-18 on the road. The Wings averaged 84.2 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Dream: Jordin Canada: out (knee).

Wings: None listed.

