Houston’s Christian Walker exits game after being hit by 96 mph pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros first baseman Christian Walker left Wednesday’s game against the Athletics after being hit by a pitch on his right hand.

Manager Joe Espada said that he was hit on the top of his hand near his knuckles and that X-rays were negative.

“That’s a good sign,” Espada said. “So we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Walker was hit by a 96 mph pitch from Luis Severino in the fourth inning. He writhed in pain for a few seconds before trotting to first base, where he was examined by a trainer.

He remained in the game and scored on a two-out single by Cam Smith.

Walker played defense in the next two innings before being replaced by pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubón in the bottom of the sixth.

“He played defense and once he came back for his at-bat, we asked him to grip a bat and he wasn’t very comfortable doing that,” Espada said.

