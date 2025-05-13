Hat trick: Germany beats Norway 5-2 for third straight win at ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Germany defeated Norway 5-2 for its third straight victory at the ice hockey world championship Tuesday…

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Germany defeated Norway 5-2 for its third straight victory at the ice hockey world championship Tuesday to lead Group B with nine points.

Marc Michaelis and Yasin Ehliz had a goal and an assist each and Wojciech Stachowiak, Joshua Samanski and Frederik Tiffels also scored a goal apiece in Herning.

Andreas Martinsen and Jacob Berglund scored for Norway, which remained without a point.

In Stockholm, Latvia beat Slovenia 5-2 for its second win in Group A. Slovenia is still looking for its first points.

Canada will seek its third win from three when it plays France later Tuesday, while Hungary meets Kazakhstan.

