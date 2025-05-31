Harper has a goal and an assist, Choupu-Moting adds a goal; Red Bulls beat Atlanta 2-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Cameron Haper had a goal and an assist, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also scored a goal, and…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Cameron Haper had a goal and an assist, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also scored a goal, and Carlos Miguel Coronel had his seventh shutout of the season to help the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-0 on Saturday night and extend their season-best win streak to three games.

Coronel finished with three saves.

Harper, on the right side of the area, cut back left and then held off defender Luis Abram with his right hip before he lofted a shot into the net to open the scoring in the third minute.

Choupu-Moting — who has two goals last time out and has scored six times in his last six games — gave New York (8-6-3) a 2-0 lead in the 29th. Harper ran onto a ball played ahead by Alexander Hack, from beyond midfield, near the right corner of the penalty box and rolled a first-touch cross to Choupu-Moting for a one-touch finish from the center or the area.

The 36-year-old Choupo-Moting, in his first MLS season, became the fifth player in club history — and the first since Bradley Wright-Phillips in 2018 — to score at least 10 goals in the first 17 games of a season.

Atlanta (4-8-5) had won two games in a row — for the first time this season — following an eight-game winless streak.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie on March 8.

