Hanging 10: Yankees erupt for big 5th inning against Rockies to break open tight game

DENVER (AP) — The New York Yankees broke open a tight game with a 10-run fifth inning Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

Aaron Judge wasn’t even at the heart of it as the Rockies intentionally walked the slugger and later struck him out.

It matched the biggest frame of the season for the Yankees, who also scored 10 times in the seventh inning against San Diego on May 6.

The top of the fifth started with the game tied at 1-apiece. It ended with the Yankees sending 14 batters to the plate, collecting seven hits, drawing three walks, producing two sacrifice flies and reaching on starter Kyle Freeland’s throwing error. Things were a lot more comfortable for starter Max Fried with the scored 11-1.

The big blows were a pair of two-run doubles from Austin Wells and Trent Grisham. Oswald Peraza also added an RBI double, while Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Volpe had run-scoring singles. Cody Bellinger and Jasson Domínguez brought in runs with deep fly outs.

Colorado used two pitchers in the inning — Freeland and reliever Angel Chivilli.

New York’s electric inning ended on a strikeout by Judge, who earlier in the game hit his 18th homer of the season.

