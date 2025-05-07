Haliburton’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gives Pacers a win over Cavs and 2-0 series lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and the Indiana Pacers scored the final eight…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and the Indiana Pacers scored the final eight points in 47.9 seconds to stun the short-handed and top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Haliburton scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes. After Andrew Nembhard stole an inbounds pass by Cleveland’s Max Strus with 27.5 seconds remaining, Indiana tried to find a potential tying 3-pointer before Haliburton drove inside and got fouled.

He made the first free throw, but missed the second. Haliburton got the offensive rebound and dribbled out to the 3-point line, where he made it from the top of the key.

Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith led No. 4 seed Indiana with 23 points apiece. It’s the first time the Pacers have won the first two games of a playoff series on the road since a 1994 first-round set against Orlando.

Donovan Mitchell scored 48 points for Cleveland, who were missing three key players, including two starters. NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley (left ankle) and key reserve De’Andre Hunter (right thumb) were injured in Game 1, while Darius Garland (left big toe) missed his fourth straight postseason game.

WARRIORS 99, TIMBERWOLVES 88

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield and Draymond Green delivered from 3-point range with Golden State star Stephen Curry suddenly sidelined by a hamstring strain, and the Warriors opened the second-round series with an inspired victory over Minnesota.

Hield picked up where he left off in the Game 7 win at Houston that finished the first round by scoring 24 points on 5-for-8 3-point shooting.

Jimmy Butler had 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Green had four first-half 3s on his way to 18 points, as the Warriors used 12 players, plenty of hustle and lockdown defense to overcome the concerning departure of their sharpshooting leader.

The home teams have yet to win in the second round of these NBA playoffs. Minnesota has another chance to get one in Game 2 on Thursday.

Anthony Edwards had 23 points and 14 rebounds after a particularly rough start, finishing 9 for 22 from the floor. Reid had 19 points and Julius Randle added 16 points for the Wolves, who finished 5 for 29 from behind the arc and trailed by 23 points late in the third.

