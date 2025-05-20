Haliburton and the Pacers visit New York to start Eastern Conference finals

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -4.5; over/under is 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Knicks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers to begin the Eastern Conference finals. New York went 2-1 against Indiana during the regular season. The Knicks won the last regular season matchup 128-115 on Wednesday, Feb. 12 led by 40 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Pacers.

The Knicks are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is ninth in the league averaging 115.8 points and is shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Pacers have gone 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 22-15 record against teams above .500.

The Knicks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hart is averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Siakam is averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 106.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

