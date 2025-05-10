Haaland starts for Man City in first appearance in 6 weeks

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland is back in Manchester City’s starting lineup for his first appearance in six weeks.…

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland is back in Manchester City’s starting lineup for his first appearance in six weeks.

Haaland was picked in the team to play already-relegated Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, a week before City meets Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

The Norway striker has been sidelined since hurting his ankle against Bournemouth on March 30.

Haaland’s return might come too late for him to win a third straight Golden Boot award for the league’s top scorer.

Haaland headed into the Southampton game on 21 goals, seven behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

