Guardians-Twins game suspended in fourth inning due to rain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians-Minnesota game was suspended in the fourth inning Monday night after a second rain delay with the Twins leading 2-1.

The game will resume Tuesday night with the regularly scheduled game to follow 30 minutes after its completion.

The Guardians scored on an RBI double by Kyle Manzardo in the first inning against Twins starter Bailey Ober.

Ryan Jeffers singled off Guardians starter Logan Allen and scored on a base hit by Ty France as the Twins tied it in the bottom half.

Harrison Bader scored from first on a double by Willi Castro to put the Twins up a run in the second before lightning led to a one-hour delay. They finished the second and played a scoreless third before more rain led to the suspension.

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.29) was Tuesday’s scheduled starter against Twins RHP Chris Paddock (2-3, 4.05).

