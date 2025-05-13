Grisham hits 2 homers to lead Yankees past Mariners 11-5, New York’s Cabrera leaves in ambulance

SEATTLE (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a pair of home runs, including one during New York’s six-run fifth inning, and…

SEATTLE (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a pair of home runs, including one during New York’s six-run fifth inning, and the Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 11-5 on Monday night.

The win was overshadowed by Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera needing to be taken off the field in an ambulance after he got hurt in the ninth inning.

Cabrera got hurt on an awkward slide when he scored on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly. He appeared to injure his left leg when he reached back for the plate.

Grisham, in the midst of a resurgent start to the year after a down 2024 season, hit a solo shot in the third inning to put the Yankees on the board that was just out of the reach of leaping center fielder Julio Rodriguez. New York’s offensive outburst in the fifth inning began with another homer by Grisham.

Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back RBI singles off Emerson Hancock (1-2) before Austin Wells put the game out of reach with a three-run homer.

The Mariners, meanwhile, struggled to do much against Clarke Schmidt (1-1) outside of a pair of solo homers from Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco. Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer in the eighth.

The loss marked was Seattle’s season-worst fourth in a row. The Athletics now trail the Mariners by 1 1/2 games in the AL West.

Though Wells fell behind in the count to Hancock in the fifth, he pounced on a changeup that caught too much of the plate for his eighth homer, which increased the Yankees’ advantage to five runs.

Goldschmidt continued his road success with his fifth-inning single. The veteran first baseman has hit safely in each of his 20 games away from Yankee Stadium. In those contests, Goldschmidt has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Seattle RHP Bryan Woo (4-1, 3.25) starts Tuesday night. LHP Max Fried (6-0, 1.05) will start for the Yankees in the second game of the three-game set.

