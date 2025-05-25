Griffin wins at Colonial. Cabrera takes Senior PGA for 2nd major in a week

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Griffin has his first individual PGA Tour victory a month after winning a team…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Griffin has his first individual PGA Tour victory a month after winning a team event, hanging on to beat Matti Schmid at Colonial after breaking a tie for good on the first hole Sunday.

Griffin shot a 1-over 71 to finish at 12-under 268 in the Charles Schwab Challenge, one shot ahead of Schmid as both struggled through the final round on a warm day with wind gusts around 30 mph at Hogan’s Alley.

Schmid forced Griffin to make a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole after his chip from the deep rough behind the green went in for birdie. Griffin saved par from the rough, standing in the bunker while choking way down on the club on his chip. Schmid shot 72.

Griffin and Schmid, the 27-year-old German seeking his first tour win in his 79th start, had matching scores each of the first three days.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, the hometown favorite who won the PGA Championship last week, couldn’t match his Saturday surge from 10 shots back. The three-time major winner began the day six shots back, but had two birdies and a bogey in a 69 to finish 8 under.

PGA of America and PGA Tour Champions

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Angel Cabrera won his second senior major in a week, shooting a 3-under 69 and rallying for a one-stroke victory in the Senior PGA Championship.

Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters champion, won the rain-delayed Regions Tradition on Monday in Alabama, which was the Argentine’s first senior major. Six days later at Congressional, he trailed Padraig Harrington by two strokes after Harrington rolled in a long birdie putt on No. 14.

But Harrington double bogeyed No. 15, and Cabrera birdied the hole a short while later to take the lead. After a bogey by Harrington on the par-4 18th, Cabrera needed only a closing bogey — and got it.

Cabrera finished at 8-under 280. Harrington (68) and Thomas Bjorn (68) tied for second, with Retief Goosen (71), Jason Caron (71) and Stewart Cink (70) another stroke back.

Cabrera spent 20 months in an Argentine prison after he was accused of making threats toward former partners. He was released on parole in August 2023 and won a PGA Tour Champions event last month before missing the cut at the Masters.

LPGA Tour

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Chisato Iwai took a tournament up for grabs and turned it into her own highlight show, making five birdies in her opening six holes for a 6-under 66 and a six-shot victory in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open for her first LPGA title.

Iwai ran off four straight birdies, poured in every putt that mattered and then cruised home to become the third LPGA rookie to win this season. Iwai, whose twin sister Akie Iwai has been runner-up twice this year, finished at 12-under 276.

Iwai’s six-shot victory matched the largest margin of the year. For the first time since 2015, the LPGA Tour has had three rookies win tournaments before the end of May.

European Tour

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Kristoffer Reitan of Norway made six birdies on the back nine to close with a 9-under 62, and he won a three-man playoff in the Soudal Open by making a 10-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole.

Reitan won for the first time on the European Tour.

Ewen Ferguson of Scotland had a one-shot lead playing the par-4 18th and caught a flyer out of light rough and it sent over the green. He chipped to 10 feet and missed the par putt to post a 71. That sent the Soudal Open to a playoff that included Darius Van Driel, who birdied the last three holes for a 67. They finished at 13-under 271.

They all made pars on the 18th in the first playoff hole. Van Driel and Ferguson missed birdie chances from the 20-foot range on the second playoff hole before Reitan delivered the winning putt at Rinkven International Golf Club.

Korn Ferry Tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pontus Nyholm of Sweden made eagle on the the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Johnny Keefer in the Visit Knoxville Open and capture his first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 88th start.

Nyholm looked like a winner in regulation when he took a two-shot lead to the par-5 closing hole. But the Swede made bogey for a 66, while Keefer holed a putt from off the green some 45 feet away for a birdie and a 65. The two-shot swing put them at 19-under 265.

Nyholm made short work in the playoff, however, and the victory propels him from No. 53 to No. 5 in the Korn Ferry points. Keefer moved atop the points list with his runner-up finish.

S.H. Kim, the 54-hole leader, fell too far back to catch up. Needing an eagle on the last hole to join the playoff, he took double bogey and tied for sixth.

Other tours

Taisei Shimizu closed with a 5-under 67 and defeated Tatsunori Shogenji with a par on the fourth playoff hole to win the Japan PGA Championship for his first title on the Japan Golf Tour. … Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand closed with a 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Poom Saksansin in the Kolon Korea Open. Kaewkanjana won his first Asian Tour event in three years, and winning the Korea Open earned him a spot in the British Open this summer at Royal Portrush. … Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic closed with a 4-under 67 and won the Jabra Ladies Open in France by two shots over Shannon Tan on the Ladies Europan Open. … Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen of Denmark shot a 5-under 67 won the Danish Golf Challenge by one over Calum Fyfe on Europe’s Challenge Tour. … Davis Lamb had rounds of 61-68 that turned into a one-shot victory over Abel Gallegos on the PGA Tour Americas when the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship in Colombia was shortened to 36 holes because of rain. … Kieran Vincent closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over Daniel von Tonder in the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. … Shuri Sakuma closed with a 4-under 68 and won the Bridgestone Ladies Open by two shots over Min-Young Lee and Yuna Araki on the Japan LPGA. … Hyunkyung Park closed with a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the E1 Charity Open on the Korea LPGA. … Cristie Kerr won the LPGA Legends Championship on Saturday at Copper Rock in Hurricane, Utah, for her first senior title. She closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 6 under, two strokes ahead of Moira Dunn-Bohls.

