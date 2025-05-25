Griffin Dorsey scores stoppage-time goal for Dynamo in 3-3 tie with Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored in stoppage time for Houston and the Dynamo tied 3-3 with the…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored in stoppage time for Houston and the Dynamo tied 3-3 with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Dorsey ran onto a ball played backward by Franco Escobar and ripped a one-touch shot that deflected off defender Dave Romney into the net to cap the scoring.

Ezequiel Ponce opened the scoring in the 31st minute, heading home a first-touch cross played by Dorsey and Felipe Andrade’s header in the 50th gave Houston (4-6-5) a 2-0 lead. Ondrej Lingr entry pass from the right side was deflected by San Jose’s Vítor Costa but Andrade pushed it inside the left post.

Preston Judd came on in the 64th minute, replacing Hernán López, and scored in the 66th and again in the 72nd — heading a perfectly-placed ball-in played by Ian Harkes into the top-left corner of the goal — to make it 2-2.

Daniel Munie scored his first career goal in MLS to give the Earthquakes (5-6-4) their first lead in the 76th minute. Ian Harkes lofted an entry pass from near the left sideline and Munie put away a leaping header.

