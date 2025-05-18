Goodwin, Roelling help Georgia rally to beat Duke 5-2 in 8 innings, win Durham Regional

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jaydyn Goodwin hit a home run to lead off the eighth inning, Randi Roelling pitched a…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jaydyn Goodwin hit a home run to lead off the eighth inning, Randi Roelling pitched a complete game and Georgia rallied to beat Duke 5-2 on Sunday night and win the Durham Regional.

Georgia (34-21) will play third-seeded Florida in the Gainesville Super Regional next weekend.

Roelling (11-8) gave up five hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

After Goodwin’s solo shot, Sarah Gordon singled and Dani Drogemuller replaced Cassidy Curd (15-8) in the circle for Duke. Digby followed with a single to right and Miller reached on a fielding error to load the bases before Emma Castorri was hit by a pitch, which drove in Gordon, and Digby scored on a sacrifice fly by Williams to give the Bulldogs a 5-2 lead.

Ana Gold hit a two-run home run in the first inning for No. 14 seed Duke (41-18).

Hannah Davila hit a pinch-hit double to lead off the seventh, moved to third when Mua Williams followed with a bunt single and scored on a single by Lyndi Rae Davis to make it 2-2 with one out and runners at the corners. D’Auna Jennings threw out Mollie Mitchell — who tagged up and was trying to score from third when Tyler Ellison flied out to center — at the plate to end the inning.

Ellison drew a one-out walk on four consecutive pitches, moved to third on a single by Sarah Gordon and scored on a single through the left side by Emily Digby to cut Georgia’s deficit to 2-1 in the sixth.

Duke exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs 8-1 earlier Sunday and force the decisive game.

