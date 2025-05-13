Golf gets 2 majors in the same week with PGA Championship and PGA Tour Champions major

PGA of America PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,626. Par: 71. Prize money: TBA…

PGA of America

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Charlotte, North Carolina.

Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,626. Par: 71.

Prize money: TBA ($18.5 million in 2024). Winner’s share: TBA ($3.3 million in 2024).

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 7 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

Last year: Schauffele made a 6-foot birdie putt on the last hole at Valhalla Golf Club to win by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau for his first major.

Last time at Quail Hollow: Justin Thomas won his first PGA Championship in 2017.

Notes: The second major of the year is held at Quail Hollow Club for the second time. Quail Hollow has held a PGA Tour event since 2003 except for when it held the PGA Championship (2017, 2025) and the Presidents Cup (2022). … Masters champion Rory McIlroy is a four-time winner at Quail Hollow. The only other course where he has won four times is Emirates Golf Club for the Dubai Desert Classic. … McIlroy will try to become only the fifth player since 1960 to win the first two legs of the Grand Slam. The others were Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. … Spieth lacks the PGA Championship for the career Grand Slam. This is his ninth try. … The field features 99 of the top 100 players in the world. Missing is Billy Horschel, who is out with hip surgery. … This is the second straight year for a major in North Carolina. Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 last year.

Next year: Aronimink Golf Club.

PGA Tour Champions

REGIONS TRADITION

Site: Birmingham, Alabama.

Course: Greystone Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,249. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.6 million. Winner’s share: $390,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Doug Barron.

Last tournament: Stewart Cink won the Insperity Invitational.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Notes: This is the start of five majors for the PGA Tour Champions. … In a peculiar move, the Regions Tradition is being held the same week as the PGA Championship. That has led to several past PGA champions skipping a major for which they are exempt for life. The list includes John Daly, Vijay Singh, Y.E. Yang and Charlotte native Davis Love III. … David Duval was supposed to be the lead analyst for ESPN at the PGA Championship. Instead he is playing the PGA Tour Champions major. … Steve Stricker is playing for the first time since the season opener in Hawaii in January. He has been dealing with neck and back pain. … This is the first of consecutive weeks of majors for the PGA Tour Champions. Next week is the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional. … This is the only senior major in which the winner does not get into a regular major of The Players Championship.

Next week: Senior PGA Championship.

Korn Ferry Tour

ADVENTHEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kansas City, Missouri.

Course: Blue Hills CC. Yardage: 7,383. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Harry Higgs.

Pointers leader: Hank Lebioda.

Last tournament: Bryson Nimmer won the Tulum Championship.

Next week: Visit Knoxville Open.

PGA Tour

Last week: Sepp Straka won the Truist Championship.

Next week: Charles Schwab Challenge.

FedEx Cup leader: Rory McIlroy.

LPGA Tour

Last week: Jeeno Thitikul won the Mizuho Americas Open.

Next week: Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

European Tour

Last week: Martin Couvra won the Turkish Airlines Open.

Next week: Soudal Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf Korea.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Virginia on June 6-8.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Other tours

