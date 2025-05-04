Golden State’s Payton won’t play in Game 7 against Rockets due to an illness

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State guard Gary Payton II won’t play in Game 7 of the first-round playoff series Sunday…

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State guard Gary Payton II won’t play in Game 7 of the first-round playoff series Sunday night against the Houston Rockets because of an illness.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided details on how he was doing before the game.

“He’s just sick as a dog,” Kerr said. “Woke up ill and didn’t go to shootaround. Hasn’t eaten. No way (he) can play. So it’s a big blow.”

Payton came off the bench in the first five games of the series before starting Game 6. He had 16 points in Golden State’s 104-93 win in Game 3.

Kerr was asked how his illness will impact the team’s rotations Sunday night.

“We have to mix and match,” Kerr said. “He’s obviously been an important player for us in the series. So we’re actually going through it right now and trying to figure out lineup combos. But it definitely opens up the door for more minutes for several different options, but I’m not going to go into any detail.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.