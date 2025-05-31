Golden State hosts Minnesota following McBride’s 20-point game

Minnesota Lynx (6-0, 5-0 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (2-3, 1-1 Western Conference) San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (6-0, 5-0 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (2-3, 1-1 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Golden State Valkyries after Kayla McBride scored 20 points in the Lynx’s 74-71 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

Golden State takes the court for the sixth game in franchise history. The Valkyries fell to the New York Liberty 82-77 in their most recent game.

Minnesota finished 14-6 in Western Conference play and 30-10 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx averaged 23.0 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

