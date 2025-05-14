Live Radio
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone misses Game 5 against Oilers with upper-body injury

The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 9:34 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone sat out Game 5 on Wednesday night in the second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers because of an upper-body injury.

Stone was injured in the first period Saturday in a last-second 4-3 victory by the Golden Knights and did not play in the second and third period. He returned, however, to play in Game 4 on Monday, a 3-0 Vegas loss.

Stone had two goals and two assists in the first two games of the series, but has not scored a point since then.

The Oilers took a 3-1 series lead into game Wednesday.

___

