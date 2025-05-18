Goalkeeper scores as Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray won another Turkish league title on Sunday — and this one was sealed by a goal…

Uruguay ‘keeper Fernando Muslera converted a penalty in the 89th minute to wrap up a 3-0 victory over Kayserispor that clinched a 25th league championship for Galatasaray.

It moved the team into an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, with two rounds remaining.

