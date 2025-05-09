Girona coach Míchel hospitalized for undisclosed medical issue

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona coach Míchel Sánchez has been the hospitalized for an undisclosed medical reasons, the manager said…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona coach Míchel Sánchez has been the hospitalized for an undisclosed medical reasons, the manager said Friday.

Míchel said in a post on X that he had to be “hospitalized and under observation for some days.”

That means he won’t be available to coach Saturday’s home game against Villarreal, with Girona fighting to avoid relegation. Girona is six points from the drop zone in 15th place with four games remaining.

Neither Míchel nor the club specified his medical condition.

“I feel fine, under medical observation, and I am counting the days before I can get back to work and keep fighting until the end of the season,” he said. “I am forced to watch the game from afar, but I will always be in contact with my staff.”

Last season, Míchel coached the Catalan club to a historic third-placed finish. It has since struggled after its best players left or were sold in the offseason.

