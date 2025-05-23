Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visit Minnesota with 2-0 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -3.5; over/under is 217.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thunder lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last meeting 118-103 on Friday, led by 38 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has an 11-11 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder are 39-13 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the NBA with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.9.

The Timberwolves make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Thunder average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 107.1 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

