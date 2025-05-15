Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder look to clinch series against Denver

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference) Denver; Thursday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5; over/under is 214.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Thunder lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference second round. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets 112-105 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 44.

The Nuggets have gone 8-8 against division opponents. Denver ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gordon averaging 3.7.

The Thunder are 12-4 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 55-12 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Nuggets make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Thunder average 120.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 116.9 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Williams is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 117.1 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Hunter Tyson: out (ankle), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.