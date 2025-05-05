Giants visit the Cubs to begin 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (22-13, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-14, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (22-13, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-14, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (2-2, 5.10 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Giants +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the San Francisco Giants to start a three-game series.

Chicago is 21-14 overall and 9-7 in home games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

San Francisco has a 22-13 record overall and a 10-8 record in road games. The Giants have hit 37 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 13-for-40 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has three home runs, 11 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .305 for the Giants. Michael Yastrzemski is 12-for-39 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Giants: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga: day-to-day (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.