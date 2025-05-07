Giants play the Cubs after Ramos’ 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (23-14, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-15, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (23-14, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-15, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (4-0, 3.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cubs: Ben Brown (3-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -142, Giants +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs after Heliot Ramos had four hits against the Cubs on Tuesday.

Chicago has a 22-15 record overall and a 10-8 record in home games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .261, the top team batting average in the NL.

San Francisco has a 23-14 record overall and an 11-9 record on the road. The Giants are 16-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 RBIs while hitting .264 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 14 for 39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has four home runs, 11 walks and 23 RBIs while hitting .312 for the Giants. Ramos is 12 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.