Giants look to keep home win streak alive, host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-17, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-17, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -111, Diamondbacks -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has a 24-17 record overall and a 12-5 record at home. The Giants have a 16-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 10-8 in road games and 21-20 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 15-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 13 for 33 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has nine doubles, five home runs and 30 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel is 11 for 40 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.