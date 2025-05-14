Giants and Diamondbacks meet in series rubber match

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (25-18, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-21, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (25-18, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-4, 5.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -117, Giants -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has a 25-18 record overall and a 13-6 record in home games. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .385.

Arizona is 22-21 overall and 11-9 in road games. The Diamondbacks have hit 58 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Yastrzemski has nine doubles and five home runs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 11 for 41 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has a .296 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 11 doubles and five home runs. Corbin Carroll is 12 for 39 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

