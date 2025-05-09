Frost forward Curl-Salemme to miss Game 2 of PWHL semis vs Toronto due to suspension

The PWHL assessed Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme a one-game suspension on Friday for an illegal check to the head…

The PWHL assessed Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme a one-game suspension on Friday for an illegal check to the head of Toronto defenseman Renata Fast in Game 1 of their semifinal playoff series.

It’s the third one-game suspension for Curl-Salemme this season, and the rookie will miss Game 2 of the semifinals on Friday night. Toronto leads the best-of-five series following a 3-2 win on Wednesday.

The PWHL’s player safety committee ruled Curl-Salemme could have avoided making contact to Fast’s head when leaning into the Toronto player along the boards while trying to break the puck out of the Frost zone during the second period. Curl-Salemme was issued a major penalty and game misconduct for the check.

She was previously suspended for a high-sticking violation in January and an illegal hit to the head in March.

