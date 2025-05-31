From Galacticos to glory: How Luis Enrique transformed PSG into Champions League winners

PARIS (AP) — Luis Enrique got rid of the Galacticos at Paris Saint-Germain and then became one himself. The Spanish…

The Spanish coach, or perhaps he should be called an architect or a visionary, orchestrated a 5-0 destruction of Inter Milan in Saturday’s Champions League final.

The match was so clinically one-sided that it resembled a training session against an amateur team, rather than a three-time European Cup winner.

Passing, movement, energy.

Tireless pressing, forwards dropping back to defend, wingers protecting fullbacks.

Was this really PSG?

Yes.

All of these attributes were on display in Munich as Luis Enrique joined an elite list of coaches to win the Champions League with multiple clubs. His other success was with Barcelona in 2015 — a 3-1 win against Juventus — but Saturday was sweeter.

“This is the time for a great party and to make the most of this moment,” Luis Enrique said. “I felt this connection with the players and the fans, I think it was a very strong connection throughout the season. ”

Before Luis Enrique’s arrival at the start of last season, such teamwork and unselfishness were not the hallmarks of PSG.

Far from it.

PSG had become increasingly complacent with star names like Neymar, Thiago Silva, Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Kylian Mbappé.

All fine players, some even great, yet all came and went without winning Europe’s biggest club prize. Consequentially, the impatience of the club’s Qatari owners led to a merry-go-round of coaches.

When Luis Enrique took charge he boldly went against what PSG’s owners had done since taking charge 14 years ago.

It was no longer about pandering to star power and, even more importantly, it wasn’t about who the new coach signed but rather who he sold.

Out went Neymar and midfielder Marco Verratti, who made too many headlines off the field amid regular reports about their lifestyle and a penchant for partying. Then, during the offseason, came the biggest jolt of all as Mbappé — the club’s record scorer — joined Real Madrid.

How would PSG cope in the French league, let alone the Champions League, without a player they had overly relied on for so long?

Rather well it turns out, although it took time and courage.

What were the turning points in PSG’s season?

On a rainy autumn night in London, Ousmane Dembélé was dropped by Luis Enrique and PSG lost to Arsenal 2-0 in a dismally poor performance.

Luis Enrique made it clear he was looking for dedication in his squad and this was non-negotiable, which is why he dropped Dembélé.

Critics lambasted his decision and doubts continued as PSG struggled in the new-look Champions League, losing to Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

As baffling a decision it was to some, it nevertheless showed that Luis Enrique was not going to give in to player power, like so many of his predecessors.

Instead of demanding a transfer or moaning, Dembélé said nothing. A few months later, he was transformed into a prolific scorer and is now a potential Ballon d’Or winner.

The other turning point came on Jan. 22.

PSG faced possible elimination from the Champions League group stage if it lost at home to Manchester City, the 2023 champion. The nightmare scenario saw PSG trailing 2-0, with no Mbappé to bail the team out.

What happened next ultimately defined their season, as the club’s young players took the initiative and turned an inevitable-looking defeat into a 4-2 win.

Noticeably, PSG’s redesigned attack clicked with four different scorers rather than relying too heavily on one.

The young guns carried on as a resurgent PSG added to its domestic double with the Champions League title for a remarkable treble — which Luis Enrique first achieved with Barcelona 10 years ago.

It was deeply symbolic that PSG’s best player against Inter was 19-year-old Désiré Doué, who set up the first goal and then scored twice.

Also, there were four different scorers on the night — just like against City.

The last PSG goal was scored by Senny Mayulu, a 19-year-old talent who grew up in the northeastern Parisian suburb of Le Blanc-Mesnil.

In memory of his daughter

Luis Enrique’s daughter, Xana, died six years ago at the age of nine.

When he was asked about his daughter by broadcaster Canal Plus after the match, Luis Enrique pointed to his heart and said: “It’s here every day of my life, whether we win or lose.”

PSG fans held up a banner with Xana’s name after the match, and Luis Enrique changed his clothing to put on a T-shirt of the foundation he started in her memory.

