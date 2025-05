French Open Results

Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €20,509,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at…

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €20,509,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Andrey Rublev (17), Russia, def. Arthur Fils (14), France, walkover.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, 6-0, 6-1, 6-2.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Ethan Quinn, United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4.

Jack Draper (5), Britain, def. Joao Fonseca, Brazil, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Henrique Rocha, Portugal, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, def. Filip Misolic, Austria, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Mirra Andreeva (6), Russia, def. Yulia Putintseva (32), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina (17), Russia, def. Paula Badosa (10), Spain, 6-1, 7-5.

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czechia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Lois Boisson, France, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-3, 0-6, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (20), Russia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Madison Keys (7), United States, def. Sofia Kenin (31), United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys (16), Monaco, def. James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Harold Mayot and Arthur Cazaux, France, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, and Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Arthur Rinderknech, France, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Sem Verbeek (12), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Albano Olivetti and Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Luke Johnson, Britain, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Jakub Paul, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Orlando Luz, Brazil, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (3), Germany, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (4), Italy, def. Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Xinyu Jiang, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu (10), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-3.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, and Ann Li, United States, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (14), Brazil, def. Anastasia Detiuc, Czechia, and Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Yuan Yue, China, and Lulu Sun, New Zealand, 7-5, 6-2.

Anna Siskova, Czechia, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Jelena Ostapenko (3), Latvia, 6-4, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Peyton Stearns, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs (5), Netherlands, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elena Pridankina, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (5), New Zealand, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9.

Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Anna Danilina (6), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (0).

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Diane Parry and Harold Mayot, France, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-3, 7-5.

Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 11-9.

